Roofing specialist stays on top with more than a decade of experience

BONDRIGHT Roofing Services, who are based at Manor Farm in Peppard Common, have been providing roofing solutions to the local area for more than 10 years.

The firm specialises in complete roof replacements, renovations and minor repairs including flat roofing, tiling/slating, chimneystack works, uPVC guttering, fascia, soffit, rooflights.

If you are looking to upgrade and enhance an existing roof on your property, whether historic, graded or listed using sympathetic and modern techniques, Bondright understand the importance of maintaining the integrity of your roof.

Carrying out roof surveys, they offer recommendations on how you can protect the roof of your property along with maintenance advice and provide a range of services from advice to supply and installation.

Insurance-backed guarantees can be provided, along with manufacturers’ warranties.

Approved contractors for local estate agents, education facilities, care homes and commercial organisations, Bondright’s client base ranges from domestic homeowners to commercial/

industrial businesses. Bondright are members of registered organisations within the construction industry, including NFRC, CHAS, Safe Contractor, CORC, Guild of Master Craftsmen, HomePro, Fair Trades, Trust-a-Trader, Which? Trusted Traders and FOSB.

Check out reviews from Bondright’s customers at www.bondrightroofing.co.uk

For more information, call Bondright on (01491) 579659 or freephone 0800 1692361, email admin@bondright roofing.co.uk or visit their office at Unit 18, Manor Farm, RG9 5LA.