Peace of mind when it comes to your roofing requirements

HAVE you been casting your eyes over your roof, wondering if it is fit for purpose? Has the recent wet weather loosened anything? Would you like peace of mind ready in plenty of time for the next winter?

If so then you’d do well to call Regatta Roofing.

Company director Joe Wehman and his reliable team have been looking after roofing repairs and requirements in Henley and the surrounding areas for over 30 years and have justifiably earned a good reputation.

Joe says: “We specialise in roofing services, and with over 30 years’ experience in the industry, offer a wealth of knowledge to our valued customers.

“We cover Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire. However we have also served clients on a national level.

“Our team of experienced professional tradesmen can guide you through the entire process, from start to finish. We undertake all roofing work from tiling and slating to general roofing maintenance and repairs, with no job being considered as too big or too small. We guarantee a high standard of workmanship every time, with outstanding customer care.

“At Regatta Roofing, we understand that a strong roof is essential to any property. Our services are tailored to meet our customers — with a vast range of colours, materials and styles, we have everything you need.

“Our dedicated team are the experts at finding the perfect roofing solutions, and are more than happy to advise on our products. Our prices are kept competitive, to ensure that our customers get the best deal.

“We offer peace of mind with our 10-year guarantees and as we work closely with our customers they are always made part of the project.”

Joe is happy to confirm that all work is insured. For more information, call him on (01491) 817831 or 07979 333199. Alternatively, email info@regattaroofingltd.co.uk