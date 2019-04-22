Tips for finding an interior designer

EVERYONE deserves to live in a home that brings joy and contentment.

Your space should not only look fabulous but should reflect your personality and style — and it should function in a way that works well with your lifestyle. Incredible interior design doesn’t just happen by chance, though.

Often people get intimidated by the idea of hiring a designer. It needn’t be daunting and can often be less expensive than you think, and sometimes a few tweaks could be all that’s required to make your space work better for you.

Decide how involved you would like to be with the project. Some designers do not welcome a lot of input from the client — especially with the creative side of things — whereas others want to consult with you every step of the way. Learn to trust and commit to the decisions that you have hired the designer to make.

Ask them what defines their style and where do they find their inspiration. This will give you a glimpse at their personality and what makes them tick, giving you an idea of the type of interiors they are likely to create.

Find out more about their project management style. The value of a good interior designer goes a lot further than having good style or a creative flair.

