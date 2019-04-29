Removals firm go extra mile when it comes to making moves ‘no fuss’

SO, the time has come for you to move house. Who do you choose? A huge and perhaps impersonal company? Or a more local and trusted company? Can’t make a decision? It might help if you read the below...

“A young company with a well-earned century-long family company reputation for integrity and professionalism behind them, Nelson Rogers and Smart Moves are already proving their value and dependability within their field, and as such I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them moving forward!” says Paul O’Loughlin, managing director of Warmingham Estate Agents & Valuers.

Or perhaps a seasoned traveller such as Jayne Erasmus from Peppard, who said: “My experiences with Nelson and his team and services from Smart Moves were positive right from the first time I spoke with him on the telephone.

“His attention to detail was unique — e.g. he was the only person to ask if I wanted our bed mattresses wrapped in plastic and if we wanted our hanging clothes put into ‘wardrobe boxes’. None of the others offered or mentioned these.

“His team were absolutely fantastic, nothing was too much trouble for them. They were polite and went out of their way to ensure that our boxes and furniture were carefully and safely moved out of the old property into the moving van. We moved to the UK six months ago and before that as ‘expatriates’ we moved nine times in the last 19 years. I have had my fair share of dealing with different removal companies — Smart Moves is probably one of the best moving experiences we have had. There was simply no stress, no fuss, no doubts — Nelson’s passion for his business is passed down to his team and the service they deliver. It’s almost like the move is their own move, the furniture is their own furniture. I would definitely recommend them and without hesitation use them again!”

Nelson Rogers, director of Smart Moves, says: “We cater for all, we are highly recommended and no job is too small or too large. All of our jobs are tailor-made and we offer a top level of service.”

Smart Moves are expanding and are quickly gaining the reputation as THE local company to use. They also offer secure and 24-hour storage.

For more information and to request a quote, call (01491) 876150 or 07483 308100.