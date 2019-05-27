Enter the world of retro and vintage

CAVERSHAM Emporium is an independent shop which opened its doors in September 2018 to share the wonderful world of retro, vintage, upcycled, fair trade, Indian fares, antiques for the home, garden wardrobe, plus unusual and unique gifts.

Initially we were based in St Martin’s Precinct and due to the local community appreciation plus support we decided to make the leap and relocate over the road next to our wonderful neighbours of the Alto Lounge in Church Street.

The new location has given us the opportunity to further showcase our individual pieces, quirky and unusual wares — plus we also now have a Community Art Wall.

It’s a very sociable shop with a great community vibe aided by big band and Motown music always playing.

You can follow Caversham Emporium on Instagram and Facebook to view daily posts of new items and events and visit at 32b Church Street, Caversham, RG48AU. We are open six days a week (closed Tuesdays).