Enter the world of retro and vintage

Paving specialists will make a fantastic entrance
ESTABLISHED for more than 30 years, Terrafirma Paving Ltd remain the leading driveway specialist ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
27/05/2019
CAVERSHAM Emporium is an independent shop which opened its doors in September 2018 to share the wonderful world of retro, vintage, upcycled, fair trade, Indian fares, antiques for the home, garden wardrobe, plus unusual and unique gifts.
Initially we were based in St Martin’s Precinct and due to the local community appreciation plus support we decided to make the leap and relocate over the road next to our wonderful neighbours of the Alto Lounge in Church Street.
The new location has given us the opportunity to further showcase our individual pieces, quirky and unusual wares — plus we also now have a Community Art Wall.
It’s a very sociable shop with a great community vibe aided by big band and Motown music always playing.
You can follow Caversham Emporium on Instagram and Facebook to view daily posts of new items and events and visit at 32b Church Street, Caversham, RG48AU. We are open six days a week (closed Tuesdays).
Paving specialists will make a fantastic entrance
ESTABLISHED for more than 30 years, Terrafirma Paving Ltd remain the leading driveway specialist ... [more]
Need help selecting and designing your new kitchen? Look no further
WITH so many manufacturers and choices on the market today it can be somewhat bewildering to make ... [more]
Landscaper is leading the way when it comes to your garden
TOM GREPNE’S focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Gap Year Student Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from September 2019 Rupert House is an independent ...
Location READING
• Previous experience working in admin or on reception (training will also be given) • Highly organised/ good attention ...
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Location Cheltenham
RECRUITING NOW Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 3rd July – Sunday 7th July 2019 ...