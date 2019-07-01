New lease of life for your sash windows

Home improvement specialists can plan, build and certify own work
HAVE you ever thought, “I wish someone could come around and refurbish the house, fit a new kitchen,... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
01/07/2019
SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing and double glazing for traditional sash and casement windows.
They pride themselves on providing a friendly and professional service with cost-effective prices.
No job is too big or small.
Sash window and casement draught-proofing
If the sashes and frames are in good condition they remove the parting and stop bead, replace with new high-performance draught-proof nylon pile, machined and bonded into the timber, upgraded to the same specification as their new window replacements, and remove sashes to enable the replacement of existing pulleys and sash cords.
Sash window and casement replacement
The team will replace the whole of the existing window, including internal architraves and sill boards, retaining all the period details to keep the character of the window and incorporate high-performance nylon pile weather seals to the parting and stop beads to ensure a draught- and dust-free window.
For a free quote, call (01491) 413966 or visit
www.sashwindowrescue.co.uk
Looking for a job?
Location Henley oN THAMES
The Old Station Nursery, Henley on Thames Room Leader £22,000 - £23,000 a year Nursery Practitioner £18,144 - £20,995 a ...
Location WATLINGTON
Admin and Office Manager Jones and Jacob Ltd Watlington Monday – Friday 9 a.m.—5 p.m. (flexible) Our successful and ...