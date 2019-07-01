Monday, 01 July 2019

Landscaper’s leading the way when it comes to your garden

TOM GREPNE’S focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.

With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building, planting and improving gardens of all sizes.

Tom is passionate about the environment and wildlife, and ensures this is his main focus when designing planting schemes and suggesting ideas for your garden.

Tom even offers practical gardening coaching for green-fingered homeowners who wish to learn more about how to maintain their plants and outdoor spaces.

Whether you just want a small area improved or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.

Tom specialises in hard and soft landscaping but all practical outdoor projects are considered.

Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Just take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website.

Find Tom online at www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk

