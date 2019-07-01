Landscaper’s leading the way when it comes to your garden

Home improvement specialists can plan, build and certify own work
HAVE you ever thought, “I wish someone could come around and refurbish the house, fit a new kitchen,... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
01/07/2019
TOM GREPNE’S focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building, planting and improving gardens of all sizes.
Tom is passionate about the environment and wildlife, and ensures this is his main focus when designing planting schemes and suggesting ideas for your garden.
Tom even offers practical gardening coaching for green-fingered homeowners who wish to learn more about how to maintain their plants and outdoor spaces.
Whether you just want a small area improved or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.
Tom specialises in hard and soft landscaping but all practical outdoor projects are considered.
Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Just take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website.
Find Tom online at www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
Home improvement specialists can plan, build and certify own work
HAVE you ever thought, “I wish someone could come around and refurbish the house, fit a new kitchen,... [more]
Surfacing firm can bring your property’s ‘look’ up to date
“IT is generally speaking always so much better to pick a local firm when maintaining or updating ... [more]
Removals firm go extra mile when it comes to making moves ‘no fuss’
SO, the time has come for you to move house. Who do you choose? A huge and perhaps impersonal ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley oN THAMES
The Old Station Nursery, Henley on Thames Room Leader £22,000 - £23,000 a year Nursery Practitioner £18,144 - £20,995 a ...
Location WATLINGTON
Admin and Office Manager Jones and Jacob Ltd Watlington Monday – Friday 9 a.m.—5 p.m. (flexible) Our successful and ...