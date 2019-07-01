Auction house is friendly and local — but with a truly global audience

ESTABLISHED in 1901, Thimbleby and Shorland is a friendly, local auction house in the centre of Reading, but with a truly global audience and where everyone is welcome.

Customer service is at the heart of everything we do.

Our knowledgeable team of auctioneers and valuers have a lifetime of experience between them, which gives us the ability to value a wide range of items, including furniture, jewellery, china, art and silver, as well as more unusual objects.

We hold regular monthly auctions of antiques, art and collectables which are also broadcast online, allowing bidders from all over the world to take part. When combined with our general and household sales this means we can arrange the sale of almost any item and maximise its value for the seller.

We offer free, no-obligation valuations Monday to Friday, and are happy to make home visits if you can’t get to us or have larger pieces to value.

Selling with us is incredibly simple and once we have appraised the items they can be brought to us or we can collect them by appointment.

We can even arrange the sale of a complete house’s contents, leaving the house clean and tidy.

For more information, visit www.tsauction.co.uk