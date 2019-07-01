Decorating firm is thorough and precise

WITH 40 years’ experience to his name, City & Guilds-qualified Robert Hunter’s professional decorating company provides excellent personalised customer care combined with the expertise and reassurance of professional accreditation that is usually only offered by large organisations.

His small, efficient team, are skilled at undertaking all aspects of painting, decorating and wallpapering work on small to large-scale projects, encompassing both residential and commercial premises.

They give a thorough and precise approach to every project — which has yielded excellent results and references.

Robert has a solid work ethic and a high standard of good quality workmanship. He has adapted a flexible approach with an unfaltering commitment to producing the same impressive results each time.

They specialise in period properties and provide a full specification with free estimates. Robert coordinates each job from start to finish, providing paint charts, decorating advice and organises all scaffolding access if necessary. They also repair carpentry on rotten exteriors, including gables and dormer windows.

Most work is obtained through recommendation. Their longest contract was decorating Uri Geller’s extensive properties in Sonning a few years ago.

So if you’re in need of either a single room or a full house interior/exterior redecoration, give them a call.