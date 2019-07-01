Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decorating firm is thorough and precise

Decorating firm is thorough and precise

WITH 40 years’ experience to his name, City & Guilds-qualified Robert Hunter’s professional decorating company provides excellent personalised customer care combined with the expertise and reassurance of professional accreditation that is usually only offered by large organisations.

His small, efficient team, are skilled at undertaking all aspects of painting, decorating and wallpapering work on small to large-scale projects, encompassing both residential and commercial premises.

They give a thorough and precise approach to every project — which has yielded excellent results and references.

Robert has a solid work ethic and a high standard of good quality workmanship. He has adapted a flexible approach with an unfaltering commitment to producing the same impressive results each time.

They specialise in period properties and provide a full specification with free estimates. Robert coordinates each job from start to finish, providing paint charts, decorating advice and organises all scaffolding access if necessary. They also repair carpentry on rotten exteriors, including gables and dormer windows.

Most work is obtained through recommendation. Their longest contract was decorating Uri Geller’s extensive properties in Sonning a few years ago.

So if you’re in need of either a single room or a full house interior/exterior redecoration, give them a call.

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Events

Location Great Dunmow

 

Nursery Practitioner

Location Henley oN THAMES

The Old Station Nursery, Henley on Thames Room Leader £22,000 - £23,000 a year Nursery Practitioner £18,144 - £20,995 a ...

 

Admin and Office Manager

Location WATLINGTON

Admin and Office Manager Jones and Jacob Ltd Watlington Monday – Friday 9 a.m.—5 p.m. (flexible) Our successful and ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33