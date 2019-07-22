Do you need a helping hand with home improvements this summer?

WITH the good weather hopefully with us for the summer, now is often the time to get those home improvements done that you may have been putting off.

Some of GD Evans Interiors’ customers even go away on holiday and simply leave them to it and come back to a new bathroom, kitchen or bedroom and even complete home makeovers! Without any fuss or inconvenience experienced.

They provide a complete design, supply and installation service, all fully project managed, with all aspects of the work and trades taken care of, saving you the hassle of trying to organise it all yourselves.

The work is also completed in a timely manner with most bathroom and kitchen installations taking less than two weeks — sometimes in one week! GD Evans Interiors come to you to advise on the design and layout with brochures and samples to save you the time of trudging round showrooms and without any pressure sales, along with a free design and consultancy visit. You can even have a design or design and supply service for a small fee if you are planning to do it yourself? CAD (Computer Aided Design) images are provided to help you realise what can be achieved with the available space and they only work with quality manufacturers and products that can often only be bought in high street studios.

Your home is as important to them as it is their customers and that the work is carried out by professional tradespeople.

They are Certified Installers of Stroma’s Competent Persons Scheme and provide compliance certificates upon completion of their installations providing you with peace of mind that their installations conform to building regulations.

Director Gary Evans has also sat on industry advisory panels and has many glowing referrals from customers, so if you have plans for home improvements this summer and want peace of mind that it is in capable hands, please contact him on (01491) 244244, 0118 9474744 or email info@gdevansinteriors.co.uk