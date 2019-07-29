Monday, 29 July 2019

Giving your traditional sash windows a new lease of life

SASH Window Rescue is a family company providing restoration, repair, replacement, draught-proofing and double glazing for traditional sash and casement windows.

Sash window and casement draught-proofing

If the sashes and frames are in good condition they remove the parting and stop bead, replace with new high-performance draught-proof nylon pile, machined and bonded into the timber, upgraded to the same specification as their new window replacements, and remove sashes to enable the replacement of existing pulleys and sash cords.

Sash window and casement replacement

The team will replace the whole of the existing window, including internal architraves and sill boards, retaining all the period details to keep the character of the window and incorporate high-performance nylon pile weather seals to the parting and stop beads to ensure a draught- and dust-free window. Sash Window Rescue pride themselves on providing a friendly and professional service with cost-effective prices. No job is too big or small.

For a free quote, call (01491) 413966 or visit Sash Window Rescue online at www.sashwindowrescue.co.uk

Homes and Interiors

