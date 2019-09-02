Home improvements done by the book

HOME improvement projects can be somewhat daunting and it can be difficult to find a trusted competent tradesman or company.

Kitchens, bathrooms and fitted bedrooms are costly refurbishments to have go wrong too and we have all heard the horror stories of where some homeowners have been unfortunate in placing work with unqualified tradesmen, with shoddy workmanship done and some that have simply made off with their money.

Not a lot of consumers are aware that having a new kitchen or bathroom refurbishment may often need to be notified to the local building control department and building regulations applied for.

If you appoint someone to do the work and they do not belong to a competent persons scheme or adhere to the building regulations — which can be found at www.gov.uk/building-regulations-approval — you should note that your local authority could make you pay for faulty work to be fixed. Without approval you will not have the certificates of compliance you may need when you want to sell your home.

