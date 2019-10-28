Autumn’s the new time of year for a spring clean

AUTUMN cleans are the new spring cleans according to domestic cleaning experts Molly Maid.

Of course, spring has traditionally been the time of year we associate with giving our homes a thorough clean ready for summer.

But is once a year enough?

Autumn is the perfect time to give your home an extensive clean to not only get it ready for Christmas, but it’s also been proven as an essential way to achieve a healthier winter.

With a drop in temperature, we switch on the heating and the home soon becomes a haven for germs and bacteria.

Here to help with an autumnal clean is Molly Maid, run by husband and wife duo Neil and Lillias Mills.

An autumn clean is a thorough clean of your home and includes the following: cleaning kitchen cupboards and units and giving them a thorough wash; washing all painted and commonly touched surfaces such as doors, window frames and skirting boards; cleaning inside windows, washing floors and anything else you need.

