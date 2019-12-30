Fancy starting the New Year with a brand new kitchen or bathroom?

EVER thought “I must get round to doing those home improvements and we really do need a new makeover for the home — perhaps a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom”?

With the New Year upon us, now is the time to start planning for them and GD Evans Interiors can help with all aspects of home improvements and assist with design ideas.

Although GD Evans are award-winning kitchen, bedroom and bathroom design and installation specialists, they also carry out all aspects of home improvements including complete home makeovers.

Whether it’s a simple redecoration of a room, flooring, a new kitchen or bathroom, internal structural alterations to gain extra space or an additional bathroom or cloakroom they can assist with all these and more, including new electrical and heating systems.

They fully project-manage all aspects of the design, supply and installation too, so no need to get involved with organising separate trades and ordering products. So many things can go wrong and delays occur as a result too, so leave it to the professionals to get it done for you — on time, within budget and hassle-free.

With so many design options and products available on the market, GD Evans can help you visualise your home improvements by providing design images for the rooms via their CAD system (computer-aided design) and associations with many quality manufacturers of home improvement products.

They also guarantee their installations and are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and belong to Stroma’s CPS Competent Persons Scheme.

This means they are able to self-certify their own workmanship for compliance with parts G and H of the building regulations concerning plumbing.

All electrical work is carried out by part P-approved electricians, with gas work carried out by Gas Safe engineers.

So treat yourself and your home this New Year to what you have been wishing for and have peace of mind in knowing that it will be in the capable hands of professionals. All designs and quotations are free of charge too, so please call Gary Evans on (01491) 244244, 0118 947 4744 or email him on info@

gdevansinteriors.co.uk

For more information, visit the firm online at www. gdevansinteriors.co.uk to arrange a survey and look forward to a New Year with new interiors.