Let us give your worn and torn furniture a new finish

Monday, 27 January 2020
FURNITURE makers and restorers The Good Shelf Company pride themselves on making and restoring furniture from new and old timber in their workshops based in Rotherfield Greys.
When you buy a piece of furniture, they understand that you need a quality product that will stand the test of time. However, over the years most people will choose to change the style and décor of their homes.
The restoration service they provide means you can give your furniture a whole new lease of life that will make it look as good as new for a fraction of the price of buying a whole new range of furniture. Whether you need your worn and torn furniture to be cleaned and repaired to preserve its original look and functionality, or a change in finish to give it a fresh look and style, their team will work with your requirements to ensure your vision becomes a reality.
So if there’s a table that needs resurfacing, a set of drawers seeking a shabby chic look or a cupboard you’d like to match your freshly painted walls with, call The Good Shelf Company on (01491)
628596 or email thegoodshelfcompany@
gmail.com
About The Good Shelf Company
The Good Shelf Company have been delivering the finest quality furniture to their customers since 1987.
Crafting furniture from new and reclaimed timbers that can be used and admired by all in your home happens at their Greys Green-based workshop and showroom just outside Henley.
Every item is hand-made and finished in a colour of your choice by their skilful team of cabinetmakers and finishing experts, whose dedication is reflected in the detail of each finished piece.
