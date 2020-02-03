Cleaners will tackle any size of property

THE MAIDS has been established in Henley and the surrounding area for 35 years and offers its clients a flexible and varied range of cleaning services.

From bedsits to stately homes and everything in between, all sorts of domestic cleaning jobs are undertaken, including ornate or delicate interiors that require specialist treatment or cleaning materials.

Many clients have regular visits — which could be daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly — and others require one-off or occasional deep cleans.

A bespoke service level agreement is arranged for each individual client, depending on their specific requirements, although there is no need to sign a contract.

Most clients are visited by regular members of staff, who work in pairs and bring their own equipment and cleaning products, and the staff often build strong relationships with their clients. The Maids also offer a specialised cleaning service for after construction or renovation projects, and they also thoroughly clean homes for landlords whose tenants have recently moved out. To discuss your cleaning requirements anywhere in Oxfordshire, Berkshire or Buckinghamshire, call The Maids on 08450 540520 or visit www.themaids.org.uk