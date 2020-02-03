Meet the complete clean team

FOR anyone thinking about spring cleaning, Henley Housekeepers have the complete clean team.

Not only do they clean to a very high standard, they now offer oven, carpet and window cleaning — perfect for end of tenancy cleaning, which is guaranteed, so no delay in deposits being returned due to cleaning.

Regular and one-off cleaning can be arranged by this unique company. Every job is attended by a family member, hence standards are maintained. With more than 20 years’ experience and an excellent track record, this is the finest domestic cleaning service in the area: true professionals who are passionate about their job, experts on many speciality finishes and of course the Henley hard water. However, considering their expertise and knowledge they are very reasonably priced and offer good value for money.

• For a free quotation, call Henley Housekeepers on (01491) 574630 or 07597 935900.