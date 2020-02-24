Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ride-on lawnmower on offer

Ride-on lawnmower on offer

NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our pre-season offers on the John Deere range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers.

Farol has the highly capable X350R on offer for £4,813, including VAT. This petrol ride-on lawn tractor comes complete with a 42” deck and 300-litre grass collection system, ideal for cutting areas up to two acres.

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box, but from a team of dedicated factory trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.

If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or STIHL machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition.

Farol offers the complete range of John Deere walk behind and ride-on lawnmowers at the Twyford, Shefford Woodlands and Thame showrooms along with expert advice and parts and service support.

For more information, call Barry Sharp on 0118 207 7760, visit Farol at London Road, Hare Hatch, Twyford, RG10 9EQ or www.farolmowers.co.uk

Homes and Interiors

Looking for a job?

Print Sales Person

Location Henley-on-Thames

Higgs Group Print Sales Executive The Higgs Group of Henley on Thames have been supplying and servicing South ...

 

Credit Controller

Location CROWMARSH

Junior Credit Controller Location: Our Head Office in Wallingford, Oxon Salary: Competitive Salary, negotiable for the ...

 

School Counsellor

Location READING

SCHOOL COUNSELLOR Closing Date – 28 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an experienced BACP/ BABCP accredited ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33