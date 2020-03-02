Home interior specialist sponsors charity’s award for innovation

HOME improvements specialist GD Evans Interiors is proud to sponsor the Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Award for Innovation 2020.

Director Gary Evans nominated his wife at last year’s awards event and she won the prize for sport.

The company wishes all nominees the best of luck in all categories and it is proud to work with Sue Ryder and the Henley community.

It is also an elite sponsor of Henley Rugby Club and the main sponsor of Henley Hawks Women.

GD Evans Interiors is an award-winning company for design and installation of kitchens and bathrooms, creating innovative design solutions for customers in Henley and Reading areas.

They can provide quality references from clients, provide first class service and quality workmanship and are authorised retailers for many quality manufacturers of kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, with products that are often only found in high street studios, but without the high street showroom price tag.

They can also look after all aspects of home improvements, offering a complete home makeover service, including rewires, new heating, plastering, decorating and flooring.

They are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and can carry out installations without the need to notify the local building control department and apply for building regulations.

An initial consultancy and design service are supplied free of charge, followed by computer assisted design images to help visualise the completed project and they provide a project managed installation service too.

For more information, call Gary Evans on (01491) 244244, 0118 947 4744 or email info@gdevansinteriors