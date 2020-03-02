WITH a motto of “good fences make good neighbours”, NJ Vincent Groundwork and Fencing Services have completed a large number of domestic, agricultural, industrial and equestrian projects.

Whether you need a new garden gate, a paddock fence or a bespoke boundary option tailored to your property, they are happy to work with you and turn your plans into reality. No job is too big or too small.

The team has more than 25 years of experience between them, and they are hardworking and conscientious about their finished product. They pride themselves in using up to date, low ground pressure equipment, and the best range of timber available. They use the best materials available from local sawmills and high-quality metal and wire products. They are a licensed waste carrier with full public liability insurance. All waste is removed and recycled in an environmentally-friendly manner.

Spring is around the corner — get your fencing done now and enjoy the garden in peace. Book now for June or July and receive a 15 per cent discount.

Find NJ Vincent Groundwork and Fencing Services on Facebook and for a free no obligation quote call 07925 811295 or email nick@njvincent.co.uk

For more information, visit www.njvincent.co.uk