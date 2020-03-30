Fancy a new kitchen or bathroom without the showroom price tag?

EVERYONE’S first thought when they think about buying a new kitchen or bathroom is often, “I must go and look round a few showrooms.”

The reason being is probably to touch and feel the products and to try to get an idea of what is available on the market.

This can be quite a chore, trudging round showrooms, and perhaps you may not even be able to achieve what you are looking for — possibly with the added pressure of a salesperson trying to get a sale from you, when you just want to get ideas for a current or future project.

At GD Evans Interiors they operate differently as freelance designers, providing an at-home design service.

They come to you to save you the time and hassle mentioned above by providing an initial design, consultancy and survey.

They come along with samples of doors, handles, worktops, brochures and even a unit if required to assist you with your choices.

After the initial consultancy and design service, CAD (computer-aided design) images are provided to help you visualise your completed project with your choice of doors, worktop, tiles, appliances, etc.

They also provide a fully project-managed installation service, managing all aspects of the project for you from concept to completion, all from the same company. No need for you to source anything or organise any trades.

GD Evans Interiors have won an award for “Best Kitchen and Bathroom Design and Installation Company South East” from Build magazine, for providing this service for customers in the Henley, Reading, Berkshire and South Oxfordshire areas.

They are also corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen as well as members of Stroma’s Competent Persons Scheme and can therefore carry out plumbing installations of kitchens, bathrooms, water softeners and unvented cylinders without the need for customers to notify the local building control department and apply for building regulations to have the work done themselves.

This also has the effect of saving the associated costs to do so and with a certificate of compliance issued on completion by them.

Without the costly overheads of a showroom and running one, GD Evans Interiors are often more competitive too, often as much as up to 35 per cent less.

So if you are planning any home improvements and want peace of mind in knowing that your home and investment is in capable hands give Gary of GD Evans Interiors a call on Henley (01491) 244244 or Reading 0118 947 4744.

Alternatively, email him at info@gdevansinteriors.co.uk or for more information, visit www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk