Leave your home makeover to the professionals

AS well as existing product offerings, GD Evans Interiors have added new fitted and modular bathroom furniture from JT Ellis.

This means the company can provide many different options of traditional and contemporary furniture to suit all tastes in design.

Although GD Evans are award-winning kitchen, bedroom and bathroom design and installation specialists, it also carries out all aspects of home improvements, including complete home makeovers.

Whether it’s a simple redecoration of a room, flooring, a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom, internal structural alterations to gain extra space or an additional bathroom or cloakroom, it can assist with all these and more, including new electrical and heating systems. GD Evans fully project manages all aspects of the design, supply and installation too, so no need to get involved with organising separate trades and ordering products. So many things can go wrong and delays occur as a result.

So leave it to the professionals to get it done for you, on time, within budget and hassle free. With so many design options and products available on the market, GD Evans can help you visualise your home improvements by providing design images for the rooms via their CAD system and associations with many quality manufacturers of home improvement products.

The company also guarantees its installations and are corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen, as well as members of Stroma’s CPS-Competent Persons Scheme to self-certify their own workmanship for compliance with part “G” and “H” of the building regulations concerning plumbing.

All electrical work is carried out by part “P” approved electricians and gas work carried out by gas safe engineers. All work is carried out as per government guidelines with covid-19 safety measures.

Some home improvements may need the local building control department to be notified. GD Evans looks after all this for you to save you hassle or concerns, so you can have the peace of mind in knowing that it will be in the capable hands of professionals.

All designs and quotations are free of charge, too. To arrange a survey, contact Gary Evans on (01491) 244244 or 01189 474744, email info@gd

evansinteriors.co.uk or visit www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk