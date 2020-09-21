More staff hired to cope with demand

KIDBYS is proud to announce that it has now doubled its workshop accommodation and also increased the number of qualified staff.

The result is the company is now better equipped to deal with the heavy demand for its wide range of products. This ranges from simple garden sheds to deluxe offices, gyms, pool houses, workshops and gazebos.

The demand for their products is a result of its high quality — certainly not because of price — as they are not the cheapest option.

Kidbys offers a full range of options including advice, design, manufacture, treatment, base work, and installation. In addition, the company offers insulation and internal cladding in a variety of finishes for both floor and ceiling.

Double glazing is available on all of their buildings and Kidbys also offers electrical installation by a recommended separate contractor.

Our standard roofing felt is top quality, very strong and flexible but we have a number of different options including a choice of tiling.

Treatment can be wood stain with a choice of shades or painting — even yellow with pink spots.

Kidbys can do as little or as much as you need. We only use high quality materials to ensure a very long life.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 01189 723380 between 11am and 4pm or email sales@kidbys.co.uk