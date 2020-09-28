Landscaper has all bases covered
TOM GREPNE specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
TOM GREPNE specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised beds, pergolas, paths, turfing and planting.
Any practical outdoor projects will be considered.
Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.
Tom lives locally and has a great reputation of a very personal service with the highest quality of work.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes.
To see testimonials and before and after pictures, visit www.grepnelandscapes.co.uk
