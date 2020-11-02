Furniture to suit all styles and tastes go under the hammer

AN auction of items for the home is being held at the Stonor Park estate on November 10.

The Pedestal has put together a wide selection of lots for its Design for Living event which be held in the Dairy at the estate from 2pm.

The auction will feature statement and decorative pieces to enhance interiors ranging from period to modern and minimalist styles.

Lots include furniture, rugs and carpets, textiles, paintings, prints, lighting, silver, glassware, ceramics and soft furnishings.

The auction covers the major design movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This includes Gothic Revival, Arts & Crafts, Art Nouveau and Art Deco, and beyond, to the present day.

A private collection of property from a Berkshire residence comprises stylish lighting and furniture assembled with luxury and comfort in mind.

Among the highlights are a rare table lamp of three lacquered shades on a marble base. This was designed in 1951 by Gino Sarfatti (1912-1984) for Arteluce and has an estimate sale value of between £3,000 to £5,000, plus fees.

The firm Arteluce was at the heart of Italy’s post-war creative explosion and Sarfatti, the founder, was a dynamic technical and stylistic innovator.

He was prolific in the Fifties and Sixties and built a reputation for his modern interpretations of traditional forms of lighting, notably the chandelier.

A selection of bone china and porcelain lights by ceramicist Margaret O’Rorke will also be on display at the event and will be available to purchase or commission.

The Pedestal, founded in 2016 by a team of senior London specialists It works with a variety of collectors, dealers, decorators and curators from around the world and is always aware of the latest market trends, having extensive contacts in many fields.

For more information on the auction and the pre-auction viewing schedule, visit www.thepedestal.com

For all enquiries, call 0207 281 2790 or email info@thepedestal.com