Switching over to staycations

HOSTSMART Invest, like many other businesses in the tourism industry, have had a difficult year.

But following on from the recent Government announcements, from April 12 there is now hope for a speedy recovery and a very busy year ahead.

Staycations are now the most popular, affordable and convenient holiday options, enabling you to include much-loved pets and catching up with loved ones whom we have missed.

We are fortunate to be in a great tourist area with many popular events throughout the year attracting many visitors to stay over on a short let basis to boost the economy of the town.

Our ambition when we started Hostsmart Invest in 2018 was to give guests a personal touch and to take the hassle that comes with short lets away from the owners. We are on hand 24/7 so we get excellent reviews and repeat bookings.

We provide a full service — organising the bookings, advertising, cleaning, laundry, maintenance issues and guest concierge.

An added benefit of using Hostsmart is if a guest’s first choice of property is not available we can offer them another property, maximising all our clients’ occupancy. If you have a spare annexe or second property that may have potential for you to earn a profitable income, we would welcome you to contact us for details of our services.

Alternatively if you are looking for a personal bespoke long term property manager we also welcome long let property management. For more information, visit www.hostsmartinvest.com