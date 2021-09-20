Decor fair returning for long weekend

HOSTED by Gary Wallis of Restoration Workshop, the Henley Decor Fair will return to its riverside location from Thursday to Sunday, September 23 to 26.

With 180 of the finest decorative traders, the Henley Decor Fair has a reputation for being the interiors event of the year and a destination for top dealers, interior designers and movie prop companies alike.

This is no ordinary antique or salvage fair — this lifestyle event has everything to inspire the vintage lover or the interior designer in us all.

From decorative antiques and architectural salvage to reclaimed and vintage items for the home and garden, it’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and mingle with experts from TV shows such as Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and The Bidding Room.

Take a break from shopping and enjoy live music in the beautiful riverside surroundings.

You will find cocktail bars, craft beers, a vintage tearoom and a wide choice of gastro food stalls all at your service.

The Henley Decor Fair’s trade day is on Thursday (September 23).

The fair will then be open to everyone from Friday to Sunday at Greenlands off Marlow Road. Satnav owners should use the postcode RG9 3AP.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit www.henleydecorfair.com