Take the heat out of fitting a stylish new kitchen

WITH so many manufacturers and choices on the market today it can be somewhat bewildering to make decisions, not just on the colour of the door you may want. There are many other things to consider such as the units, appliances, sink, tap, lighting, wall and floor finish as well as the work surface, along with the quality of them all which is a major consideration.

There are companies out there peddling kitchens with cheap price tags, but beware not all that glitters is gold. Often they are cheap for a reason and although some people may not be too fussed by what goes on behind the doors of units, cabinets with many holes in them whether flat-pack or rigid, which are for all the different options of doors and drawers to be fitted on site can look somewhat unsightly and unhygienic. The mechanisms of the pull-out storage systems, hinges and drawers are also sometimes not very good and have to be fitted on site too.

GD Evans Interiors are recommended retailers of Mereway and Trend Interiors kitchens. They are not only a UK-based quality manufacturer of kitchen units, but also bedroom and bathroom furniture and products. The units are made to order and arrive ready made with all the pull-outs, doors and drawers all factory fitted ready for assembly on site, saving on installation time and costs too, as well as any on-site fitting errors.

GD Evans Interiors come to you to advise on the design and layout with brochures and samples to save you the time of trudging round kitchen showrooms, without any pressure sales, along with a free design and consultancy visit.

The CAD (computer-aided design) images provided after the survey and consultation help you to realise what can be achieved with the available space and the various sink, tap, appliance and worktop options.

A fully project-managed installation service can be provided with all aspects of the installation taken care of. Alternatively, they also offer a design and consultancy service and can just supply the products, with advice on installation if undertaking it yourself.

