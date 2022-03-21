Kitchens designed using made-to-order quality units

FOR kitchen design and selection concerns, look no further than

GD Evans.

With so many manufacturers and choices on the market today, it can be somewhat bewildering to make decisions, not just on the colour of the door you may want.

There are many other things to consider such as the units, appliances, sink, tap, lighting, wall and floor finish as well as the work surface, along with the quality of them all which is a major consideration.

There are companies offering kitchens with cheap price tags but beware — not all that glitters is gold. Often, they are cheap for a reason and although some people may not be too fussed by what goes on behind the doors of units, some cabinets are flat pack and some rigid, but may have many holes in them, for all the different options of doors and drawers to be fitted on site and can look unsightly and unhygienic.

The mechanisms of the pull-out storage systems, hinges and drawers are sometimes not very good. GD Evans Interiors are recommended suppliers of Mereway and Trend Interiors kitchens. They are a UK-based quality manufacturer of kitchen units, but also bedroom and bathroom furniture.

The units are made to order and arrive ready-made with all the pull-outs, doors and drawers all factory fitted ready for assembly on site saving on installation time and costs.

They can be colour co-ordinated to match the doors or contrast them and have no unsightly holes in the units, fitted with only the best drawers, hinges and pull-outs installed from Blum and Kessebohmer. GD Evans Interiors come to you to advise on the design and layout with brochures and samples to save you the time and hassle of trudging round kitchen showrooms, without any pressure sales, along with a free design and consultancy visit.

The computer-aided design images provided after the consultation help you to visualise what can be achieved with the available space and the various sink, tap, appliance and worktop options. A fully project-managed installation service can be provided and all aspects of the installation taken care of, or advised upon if undertaking this yourself.

As Certified Installers of NAPIT’s Competent Persons Scheme they also self-certify their own installations and provide compliance certificates, providing peace of mind that the work is carried out in compliance with building regulations.

If you need help with selecting a kitchen and everything you need to go with it, contact Gary Evans on (01491) 244244, 0118 947 4744 or email gary@gdevansinteriors.co.uk www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk