GD Evans Interiors for all home improvements

HAVE you ever thought “I must get round to doing those home improvements and we really do need a new makeover for the home, perhaps a new kitchen, bedroom or bathroom?”

During lockdowns it certainly has had people thinking of them with GD Evans Interiors order books filling up and life getting back to some kind of normality.

So now is the time to start planning for them and GD Evans Interiors can help with all aspects of home improvements and assist with design ideas.

Recently they have added another fitted bedroom manufacturer to their offerings; their bedrooms give you the look you are after, from contemporary high gloss to the more traditional design. Every bedroom comes with a reassuring five-year, no quibble guarantee too. They are available with sliding and fitted hinged door styles with many internal storage options to suit all tastes and solutions. Their kitchen and bathroom furniture are from the same quality UK manufacturer as the bedroom furniture and provides for many distinctive styles to suit most people’s desires and requirements.

Appliances, sinks, taps, worktops, showers and more are also available from quality manufacturers to suit most people’s taste and budgets, so no need to go off looking round everywhere to find your dream kitchen, bedroom or bathroom — GD Evans Interiors can provide you with all that you need. GD Evans Interiors fully project manage all aspects of the design supply and installation, so no need to get involved with organising separate trades and ordering products.

So many things can go wrong and delays occur as a result too, so leave it to the professionals to get it done for you, on time, within budget and hassle free.

With so many design options and products available on the market, they can help with the designs by providing design images for the rooms via their CAD system and associations with many quality manufacturers of home improvement products. They also guarantee their installations and are Corporate Members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen.

For designs and quotations contact Gary Evans on (01491) 244244, 0118 9474 744 or email gary@gdevansinteriors.co.uk to arrange a survey and look forward to a home with new interiors.