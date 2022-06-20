Call in experts for your home improvement solutions

AFTER the lockdowns we have all experienced most of us have spent a great deal of time in our homes with many now working from home as the norm.

GD Evans Interiors have found that many of their recent customers have noticed that this is the time to get those home improvements done that have been on the to do list for some time — especially after spending so much time at home.

With having some more disposable income due to holidays not being taken and the opportunities to visit restaurants and shops, there has been a greater desire to get these jobs done.

So, have you have you ever thought, I wish someone could come round and refurbish the house, maybe fit a new kitchen, bathroom or fitted bedroom furniture as well as the redecorating or new electric cost-effective heating, create an en suite bathroom or a kitchen diner, electrical work etc?

GD Evans Interiors are specialists in all areas of home improvement and can advise on all aspects of them. They can also provide detailed plans and computer aided designed images of what your new kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or office/study could look like too, to help you realise your dreams and project.

They are approved retailers for Mereway and Trend Kitchens, Trend Bathrooms and Bedrooms and office/study furniture, as well as being retailers for many other manufacturers of products for the bathroom, kitchen and home. As they do not have the costly overheads of a showroom they can be more competitive too.

They are also corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and guarantee their workmanship and all aspects of the work can be undertaken by them, which is fully project managed from one company from design through to completion, providing peace of mind in knowing that the work is undertaken by professionals and never compromised on quality. The company are also one of the elite sponsors of Henley Rugby Club’s Henley Hawks and main sponsor of Henley Hawks Women, as well as a sponsors of Shiplake bowls club.

Whether it’s one room or the whole house and you would like a free consultation and design, please contact Gary Evans on Henley (01491) 244244, Reading 0118 947 4744, email info@gdevansinteriors.co.uk or visit www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk