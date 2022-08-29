Antiques and interiors festival returns

THE Henley Decor Fair returns from September 22 to 25 to its beautiful riverside setting with more than 150 of the UK’s finest decorative traders. The fair has a reputation for being ‘the ultimate antiques fair in the UK’.

This inspiring lifestyle event has everything to inspire vintage and interiors lovers, from decorative antiques, art and reclaimed items for the home and garden to vintage clothes, boats and cars.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet the country’s top dealers and mingle with TV experts from Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and UKTV’s Restoration Workshop.

This is no ordinary antiques fair. The festival atmosphere makes for a great day out for family and friends. When ready to take a break from shopping, enjoy live music, cocktail bars, craft beers, vintage tearoom and a wide choice of gastro food stalls in the beautiful surroundings.

As trading closes, weekend daytime guests are invited to stay and enjoy the evening entertainment. Evening only tickets can also be purchased online for just £5 (over 21s only).

We are pleased to announce that on Saturday night, the incredible soul songstress, Beth Morris from The Voice, will return to Henley Decor Fair. Beth and her band will be playing hits guaranteed to get you on your feet, such as Tainted Love, Nutbush City Limits and Crazy.

There’s plenty of free parking on site and if you find that special piece, we have porters on hand to help carry your purchases to your car or delivery can be arranged.

Book now and enjoy a special two-for-one online ticket offer (offer ends August 31). To book, please visit henleydecorfair.com.