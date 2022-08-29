GD Evans Interiors recognised for high standards

GD EVANS recently received the award of excellence as bespoke kitchen and bathroom design and installation company of the year 2022, awarded by one of the region’s leading luxury lifestyle magazines, South East Star.

In its publication, the magazine wrote: “In any industry there are always organisations that stand out from their peers and set the standards that others in their field have to aspire to achieve.

“The reputation they have is fully justified and is now beginning to earn them more tangible forms of recognition. In the prestigious BUILD Home and Garden Awards they were given the impressive accolade of being named Best Kitchen and Bathroom Design and Installation Company. The award is well deserved and further cements their reputation as one of the absolute leaders in their field. Following on from that success we are delighted to announce that GD Evans Interiors are the latest recipients of one of our Awards of Excellence.

“They have won the award for Bespoke Kitchen and Bathroom Design and Installation Company of the Year. We think it’s important to recognise organisations that are bringing something new and innovative to their marketplace.

“They don’t necessarily have to be the biggest but they have to be an organisation that is trying to offer something different to what is already out there and above all they must offer a great product or service.

“We feel that GD Evans Interiors are worthy winners of our award, maintaining the high standards that have become such a trademark.”

Their success continues with being nominated as Best Independent Kitchen Retailer of the year for the BKU Awards held every year by BKU-Bathroom and Kitchen Update magazine dedicated to the kitchen and bathroom industry.

Gary Evans, managing director, also offered his experience and time on the advisory, expert and consultancy panel of https://www.bikbbi.org.uk/ where he was also an inspector for them for two years. So, if you are thinking of having a new kitchen or bathroom, as well as all aspects of the design and installation taken care of by a local award-winning company then look no further than GD Evans Interiors.

Gary Evans is proud that his company is one of the elite sponsors of the town’s rugby club, Henley Hawks, and main sponsor of Henley Hawks Women, as well as a sponsor of Shiplake Village bowling club.

