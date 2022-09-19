Interiors festival returns to Henley

BOOK now for Henley Decor Fair and enjoy a special half-price ticket offer.

This inspiring four-day event will be returning to its stunning location at Greenlands Park from September 22 to 25.

With more than 150 top exhibitors, this unique lifestyle event has become known as ‘the interiors event of the year’ and a destination for antiques and interiors lovers.

There’s something for everyone from decorative antiques, art and reclaimed items for the home and garden to vintage clothes, boats and cars. We challenge you not to come away with something unique and beautiful.

It’s a great opportunity to mingle with TV experts from Salvage Hunters: The Restorers and UKTV’s Restoration Workshop. The festival vibes make Henley Decor Fair a great day out for the whole family. Enjoy live music, cocktail bars and delicious gastro food in the beautiful surroundings. There’s even face painting and crafts to keep our little guests entertained too.

As trading closes over the weekend, daytime guests are invited to stay and enjoy the evening entertainment. Evening only tickets can also be purchased online for just £5 (over-21s only).

On Friday evening Henley Decor Fair will host the ever popular Trade Ball and Awards Ceremony. Saturday night sees the return of local soul songstress, Beth Morris from The Voice, followed by DJ One Deck accompanied by talented percussionist Cyril Felix on drums. So get your dancing shoes at the ready.

There’s plenty of free parking on site and if you find that special piece, we have porters on hand to help carry your purchases to your car or delivery can be arranged.

Henley Standard readers can enjoy a special 50 per cent discount on full-price daytime tickets when using promo code HS50 at checkout (online only).

To book, visit henleydecorfair.com