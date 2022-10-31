Call in experts for home improvement solutions

HAVE you ever thought, I wish someone could come around and refurbish the house, fit a new kitchen, bathroom or fitted bedroom furniture, as well as the redecorating, new boiler, create an en suite bathroom or a kitchen diner, electrical work etc?

GD Evans Interiors are specialists in all areas of home improvement and can advise on all aspects of them.

They can also provide detailed plans and computer-aided designed images of what your new kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or office/study could look like, to help you realise your dreams and project.

Samples can be provided for doors, handles, flooring, tiles and worktops etc and assistance provided with choices for each room.

They are approved retailers for Mereway and Trend Kitchens and Bathrooms and Trend bedroom and office/study furniture, as well as having direct accounts with many other manufacturers of products for the bathroom, kitchen and home, and as they do not have the costly overheads of a showroom, they can be more competitive too.

They are also corporate members of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and guarantee their workmanship. Director Gary Evans has also been an inspector for the BiKBBI (British institute of Kitchen Bedroom and Bathroom Installation) in the past, as well as having been on the voluntary advisory panel for a number of years. All aspects of the work can be undertaken and it is fully project managed from one company from design through to completion, providing peace of mind in knowing that the work is undertaken by professionals and never compromised on quality.

The company have also won another award this year for design and installation of kitchens and bathrooms as well as being nominated for best independent kitchen retailer of the year by an industry-leading publication. GD Evans are also one of the elite sponsors of Henley Hawks rugby team and main sponsor of the women’s side.

Whether it’s one room or the whole house and you would like a free consultation and design, contact Gary Evans on Henley (0149)1 244244, Reading 0118 947 4744, email info@gdevans interiors.co.uk or visit www.gdevansinteriors.co.uk