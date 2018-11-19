Monday, 19 November 2018

Hotel wins award

THE Hurley House Hotel won the award for excellence in the best small and exclusive property category in the UK and Ireland at the Condé Nast Johansens’s Awards.

Managing director Bassam Shlewet said: “We are truly honoured to have won this prestigious award.

“We opened Hurley House just over two years ago after extensive refurbishment of an old pub.

“To receive this recognition in such a short time is an enormous credit to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers.”

Hurley House was also recently awarded the Michelin plate: good cooking for the second year running and two rosettes and the breakfast award by the AA.

Mr Shlewet is pictured at the awards with marketing manager Victoria Crampton.

