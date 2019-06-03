Watts hits maiden ton after being dropped

TRADITIONALLY it rains when HURLEY travel to NETTLEBED and this year was no different as the players arrived amidst drizzle and the covers on.

Once the rain passed and play started, Joban Singh found some bounce to catch the outside edge of Bennett to give Mike Walton the first of two catches behind the stumps. Sher Singh then took the wicket of Owen Simmons to reduce the hosts to 7-2.

This brought 16-year-old Daniel Watts to the crease, who then hit his maiden century, ending not out on 116, while only one of his teammates managed double figures.

Watts had a couple of lives as catches went down but proved to be very strong off his legs, with the Hurley bowlers guilty of feeding his favourite shots.

Raheem Dad blew away the late middle order with 4-29 as it looked like Watts may run out of partners but some dogged resistance by Tom Vockins and Jamie McAlister helped him to his century, much to the relief of his nervous mother watching from the pavilion.

With the final over of the innings going for 18, Nettlebed finished on 184 for 9 from their 35 overs.

The Hurley reply never really got going. With the ball starting to misbehave off the pitch, the batsmen struggled against the attack of Sam Butler (1-22) and his father Mike (4-6).

By the end of the 10th over the visitors were 27-4. Mike Walton, who was promoted up the order, hit 24 before slashing the ball to gully and Raheem Dad hit 20 as he added 34 with Walton for the eighth wicket before retiring.

A late flurry from Sher Singh, 15 not out, and Joban Singh, six not out, pushed the score on but Hurley lost by 79 runs.