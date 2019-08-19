47th year of regatta

HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend the 47th annual Hurley Regatta tomorrow (Saturday).

The event offers more than 50 events for juniors and adults in classes such as dongola, paddleboard and raft racing. There will be dragon boat competitions, a damsel in distress race and the popular bathtub race. All the winners receive a prize.

Other attractions include trade and charity stalls, dodgems, dog racing, tug of war, face painting and food and drink as well as entertainment in the evening.

Regatta chairman Martin Fry said: “It is a really good, fun day out for the family. We have a lot of races in the water, plus activities on land. The highlight of the afternoon is the raft race where people have to build their rafts at lunchtime and then they compete in the final event of the day. Hopefully, the weather will hold up.”

The regatta is in aid of Hearing Dogs for the Deaf and the charity will have a stall. The event has raised £100,000 for charity since it started in 1973.

Visitors should arrive from 8.30am for the first races with the prize-giving ceremony due set to start at 5.30pm. The car park will be signed. Gary Muir, Deputy Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, will present the prizes.