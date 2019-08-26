Monday, 26 August 2019

Full results from Hurley Regatta 2019

Ladies’ single scull — Darcy Emery

Gents’ single scull — M Gordon

Coxed single scull — M and H Burfitt

Lady & gent’s canoe — W Brewer and C Pearson

Damsel in distress — M an C Burfitt

Open novelty canoe — W Brewer and C Pearson

Open canoe — W Brewer and C Pearson

Newcomers canoe — E Adams and N Adams

Poddling in canoes — G Fairbrother and V Bosley

Coxed single dinghy — P and I Burfitt

Little and large tandem dinghy —
G and R Godfrey

Newcomers tandem dinghy — R and Z Jarvis

Paddleboarding — G Fairbrother

Open cobra kayak — G Fairbrother

Single punting — M Gordon

Residents dongola — Hurley Boys

Thames dongola — Hurley Hayseeds

Novelty tug of war — Aylesbury Ducks

Bath race — We Love Alan Shearer

Raft race — Hurley Hayseeds

Dragon boat race — Dewdrop Pirates

Schools challenge bath race — Team Corley

Children’s 40 Dongola — Hurley Hayseedlings

U/12 single dinghy — R Jarvis

U/12 double cobra — S and L Smith

U/15 single dinghy — A Dunn

U/15 single cobra  — F McClennan

U/15 double cobra — P Gowing and
T Kemp

U/15 residents single dinghy —
H Drew

U/17 single cobra —  J McClennan

U/17 double cobra — J Beverley and
J McClennan

U/17 single dinghy — G Burfitt

Arena events

Tug of war — Clockwork Orange

Egg throwing — Rich and Will

Dog racing (on lead) — Bailey and Tom

Dog racing (off lead) — Chester and Arran

