Full results from Hurley Regatta 2019

Monday, 26 August 2019
Ladies’ single scull — Darcy Emery
Gents’ single scull — M Gordon
Coxed single scull — M and H Burfitt
Lady & gent’s canoe — W Brewer and C Pearson
Damsel in distress — M an C Burfitt
Open novelty canoe — W Brewer and C Pearson
Open canoe — W Brewer and C Pearson
Newcomers canoe — E Adams and N Adams
Poddling in canoes — G Fairbrother and V Bosley
Coxed single dinghy — P and I Burfitt
Little and large tandem dinghy —
G and R Godfrey
Newcomers tandem dinghy — R and Z Jarvis
Paddleboarding — G Fairbrother
Open cobra kayak — G Fairbrother
Single punting — M Gordon
Residents dongola — Hurley Boys
Thames dongola — Hurley Hayseeds
Novelty tug of war — Aylesbury Ducks
Bath race — We Love Alan Shearer
Raft race — Hurley Hayseeds
Dragon boat race — Dewdrop Pirates
Schools challenge bath race — Team Corley
Children’s 40 Dongola — Hurley Hayseedlings
U/12 single dinghy — R Jarvis
U/12 double cobra — S and L Smith
U/15 single dinghy — A Dunn
U/15 single cobra — F McClennan
U/15 double cobra — P Gowing and
T Kemp
U/15 residents single dinghy —
H Drew
U/17 single cobra — J McClennan
U/17 double cobra — J Beverley and
J McClennan
U/17 single dinghy — G Burfitt
Arena events
Tug of war — Clockwork Orange
Egg throwing — Rich and Will
Dog racing (on lead) — Bailey and Tom
Dog racing (off lead) — Chester and Arran
