Gul makes light work of chase

HURLEY went ahead in their friendly series with KEP DOON after winning the annual clash by seven wickets on Sunday.

Poised at two wins apiece, Yasir Gul made his debut as captain for Hurley and failed at his first task of trying to win the toss. Doon opted to bat first, opening with skipper Paul Trennell and Rob Tait.

Initial progress was slow against Raheem Dad and Joe Graham with only 13 runs coming from the first seven overs.

Graham got the breakthrough in the eighth over with the wicket of Tait. The next over saw Dad bowl Tom Hooper to make it 17-2.

A partnership of 46 between Trennell (22) and Matt Gould (20) got the visitors back into the game before Josh Cole dismissed Gould and Hamzah Zaman ended Trennell’s resistance, making it 68-4.

Liam Cole then switched ends and dismissed Lemming and Ross Burton leg before wicket and two overs later had Downes stumped by replacement wicket keeper Shoaib Kayani to make it 130-7.

A late flurry by Nico Adams (19) and Jack Burton (26) helped post 173 all out.

The Hurley reply started slowly with a partnership of 25 in 11overs between Kayani (37) and Clive Williams (five). Williams was the first to go, chipping Ross Burton to Richard Wallis at cover. Gul, in at three, took a couple of overs to play himself in, but them pressed the accelerator to add 83 with Kayani in 10 overs.

A surreal 12-ball over from Jack Burton saw him pick up the wicket of Kayani but Mike Cole with 18 from 20 balls kept the runs flowing. Zaman (17, not out) and Gul (69, not out) finished the job with eleven overs to spare.