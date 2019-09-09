Neall rips out middle order in one-sided win

WARGRAVE thrashed HURLEY by 166 runs in a 40 over match on Sunday.

Hosts Hurley were forced into a couple of late changes due to illness and injury and the visitors won the toss and chose to bat.

A couple of wayward overs from Alex Williams and Hamzah Zaman saw 20 runs conceded before Williams had Mandip Sohi strangled down the leg side with Jas Badh taking a diving catch.

With runs coming at better than a run a ball, Hurley turned to their veteran spinners, Raul Mohindru and Nigel Haines. Haines got the breakthrough with his first delivery, bowling Scott Walker (36) off his pads.

Mohindru followed this with the wicket of Cowdell (37) who chipped back to the bowler for 99-3. Tom Walker (17) and Dan Ormond (65) continued the onslaught before both falling to Haines.

Then a surreal 13-ball over from Hasnain Ali, which went for 36 runs, brought up the 150 for Wargrave.

Williams then returned to dismiss Clark and Dave Walton accounted for Freddie Meade with the visitors ending their innings on 282-7

The Hurley reply started in sedate fashion with Clive Williams (25) and Jas Badh (8) posting 37 before both falling in the same over to Meader.

The middle order all failed as Laurence Neall (3-16) tore through the line-up and the hosts collapsed to 67-7 in 24 overs.

Some stubborn resistance ensured Hurley were not bowled out but couldn’t prevent a defeat by 166 runs.