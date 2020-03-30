Monday, 30 March 2020

Hurley heaven

HURLEY has been named in the top 15 best places to live in the South-East in the Sunday Times’s annual list.

Judges assessed a range of factors, including schools, transport, broadband speed, culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

The paper said the average property price in Hurley was £525,000 and the average cost of rent was £1,250 per month.

