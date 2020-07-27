Rivals both fail with bat in low-scoring tie

THE first friendly of the season saw Hurley take on old rivals Fiddlers in a 40 over contest.

Mo Basharat called correctly and asked the visitors to bat first on what proved to be a testing track.

Opener Hamza Din had an escape in the first over when dropped behind the wicket off Basharat, but failed to capitalise, slashing Basharat to gully where Josh Cole hung onto a sharp chance.

With Dave Walton suffering a recurrence of the yips, he was replaced by Cole who picked up two wickets in his second over to dismiss Jessup and Bhachu to reduce the visitors to 21-3.

Raul Mohindru (nine) and John Gumbun (23) staged a recovery adding 42 in 15 overs before the introduction of Hurley’s two young spinners, Liam Cole and Hassan Gul.

Gul struck to have Gumbun stumped and Cole dismissed Mohindru, caught by Mike Cole leaving the side 67-5.

Four wickets in as many overs with Raheem Dad and Hassan Gul picking up a brace apiece saw the visitors slump to 88-9 in the 32nd over.

Stubborn resistance from Nigel Haines (two not out) and Adam Jenkins (two) added another seven runs before Dad finished off the innings.

The Hurley opening pair of Pat Hinnell and Mike Cole found run scoring just as difficult as their opponents, inching to 22 in the tenth over before Hinnell was trapped in front by Mike Salmon.

Yasir Gul only managed a single before lofting Salmon to Dunkley at mid-off and Cole slashed Dunkley to slip in the next over to leave Hurley floundering at 29-3.

Nigel Haines entered the attack and proceeded to tear through the Hurley middle order with only Josh Cole (15 not out) and Liam Cole (11) making double figures.

When the younger Cole fell at 59-6 in the 30th over, Hurley still had hopes of victory with the hard-hitting Dad and Zamman still to come and Josh Cole still going well.

However, Dad’s stay at the crease only lasted one delivery as he became Haines’ fourth victim.

Dave Walton (zero) and Zamman (three) soon followed leaving Cole and skipper Basharat to try and pull off an unlikely victory with 31 runs still needed.

The Fiddlers victory was sealed in somewhat controversial circumstances when what looked like a high full toss from Din, dropped onto Basharat’s stumps but the umpires ruled it a fair delivery, leaving Hurley to wonder how they had managed to make a mess of chasing such a small target.