Rain comes to rescue after batting collapse

HOSTS HURLEY welcomed MONKS RISBOROUGH to Shepherds Lane in Premier 1 and the visitors opted to bat under grey skies.

There was controversy in the seventh over with the score on 28 when Irfan Mohammed allegedly gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Greg Double, with neither the batsman nor umpire producing the expected response.

He then fell five overs later with the score on 56 when Raheem Dad bowled him round his legs before the rain came which caused the match to be abandoned.

In Division 1, the match between HARPSDEN 2nds and LITTLE MARLOW was abandoned. Marlow were 85-4 when it was rained off.

HURLEY 2nds were skittled for 78 in 24 overs in Division 2 by EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD in Division 2. After being put into bat, Mike Walton fell second delivery to Charlie Sawyer. Josh Cole looked good before hanging offering keeper Parry a simple catch.

Debutant, Joe Wilson played a sumptuous push down the ground for a boundary but fell a couple of deliveries later.

Akash Singh (13 runs) and Clive Williams (22) staged a recovery but the loss of Singh bowled prompted a collapse as Hurley lost seven wickets for 16 runs in seven overs.

After tea, with the ground sodden, the captains called off the match without a ball being bowled in the second innings.