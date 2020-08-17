Taylor rolls back years

HURLEY’S Sunday side recorded their first victory of the season with a three wicket win over local rivals HOLYPORT.

The visitors chose to bat first on another scorching hot day and were soon in trouble, losing Hashim Sulaman to Hamzah Zaman’s second delivery for a duck.

Paul Jheeta, who hit 52 runs, anchored the innings sharing partnerships of 23 with Bailey Larder and 48 with Usman Ghazi before being bowled by Steve Taylor.

The Drew brothers both impressed with the ball, Noah taking 1-12 off four overs and Henry 1-18 off five overs but it was the veteran leg-spinner Taylor who wrapped up the Holyport innings with 4-35 from 5.4 overs.

The Hurley reply was dominated by opener John Munday, who hit 44 runs and shepherded the inexperienced youngsters well. He was well supported by Josh Cole, in at number five, who hit 38 runs and David Simoes who struck a useful 17.

Ghazi was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5-31, but poor catching let Holyport down.

When Cole and Henry Drew fell in consecutive deliveries with 14 runs left for victory, it was left to Simoes and Taylor to see Hurley home with four overs to spare.