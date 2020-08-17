Aston’s knock proves decisive

HALF-CENTURIES for Kelvin Baillie and Oliver Dawkins were not enough as HURLEY fell short in a run chase at home to KNOTTY GREEN in their Premiership clash on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field with Umer Zaman and Rizwan Shah bowling tightly.

In the fourth over, captain Thomas Patel edged the ball to Greg Double for five runs in what was a productive day for the Hurley wicketkeeper.

Ian Dawkins came on for the 11th over and had the other opening batsman Himanshu Patel caught behind for 10 runs.

Thereafter Knotty Green started to get into the game and the experienced Neel Patel scored off the first-change bowlers.

There was some ambitious running between the wickets, and this eventually led to the run-out of Jonathan Patel in the 15th over for 16 runs by Ian Dawkins with the score on 69. Neel Patel was caught three runs short of his half-century by Chris Dawkins at mid-off off the bowling of Kelvin Baillie with the score on 104.

The hard-hitting Ross Kemp and Jordan Allison added 118 for the fifth wicket in a decisive stand. Kemp was eventually caught behind off the returning Zaman in the 38th over for 95 runs and Jordan Allison was run out seven balls from the end of the Knotty Green innings on 40 runs as they reached 235-7.

In reply, Hurley’s innings found itself in intensive care early on as Chris Dawkins was caught behind off Chirag Ghandi’s sixth ball and Ibraz Hussain was trapped leg before wicket off Mike Widdowson’s third ball, both without troubling the scorer.

Baiilie, however, rebuilt the Hurley innings with a courageous half-century. But Abdul Jabbar was run out in the eighth over after poor running, and Zaman was bowled by Widdowson in the 12th over with the score on 58.

Baillie’s innings came to an end when Himanshu Patel, bowling slow-left-arm, came on for the 17th over with the score on 86 and bowled the opening batsman for 52.

The double-bowling change saw Thomas Patel introduce his own off-spin and he bowled Double and Shah in his second and third overs.

These dismissals brought Ollie Dawkins to the crease and he added 36 for the eighth wicket with his uncle Ian until the latter was adjudged leg before wicket off Himanshu for 10.

Ollie hit three sixes off Thomas before he also fell leg before wicket to Himanshu for 56 with the score on 167.

Phil Ridgeway and Gul were unable to add further to the score, and the latter, seemingly carrying an injury, was run out for nought, with eight overs remaining.

James Aston hit 58 runs as HARPSDEN 2nds chased down CHALFONT ST GILES 2nds in Division 1.

Hosts Chalfont won the toss and elected to bat but were on the back foot after losing opener Nick Zala for six and Frank Turner for a duck, off the bowling of James Stanhope and Tom Mitchell.

They recovered with Sachin Kapadia and Paul Plested hitting 43 and 38 runs respectively before falling to James Aston and Toby Stevens.

A late cameo from Jack Payne, who ended not out on 20, pushed the score to 182 before they were bowled out with Duncan Verry the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-20 from 7.1 overs.

In reply, opener Aston led the way before he was caught and bowled. Useful knocks of 20 runs by Rich Harrison, 18 by Will Bevan and 13 by Toby Stevens moved the score along but it was Will Stevens, unbeaten on 43, who saw Harpsden over the line in 33 overs with the loss of six wickets.

HURLEY 2nds contrived to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at THE LEE 2nds in their Division 2 clash.

The hosts were put into bat and opening bowlers Joban Singh and Alex Williams reduced The Lee to 36-3.

A rebuilding exercise saw veteran Neil Hollister and youngster Sam Harris adding 136 for the third wicket as they reached 172-4.

In reply, Hurley openers Clive Williams and Shoaib Kayani posted 39 in the first nine overs. When Williams departed for seven runs, Josh Cole and Kayani moved to 81 in the 16th over. But after Kayani was trapped leg before wicket for 32, the next four wickets fell for 20 runs.

When Cole was caught for 44 runs, any realistic chance of a Hurley win disappeared and they ended all out for 144 within 29 overs.