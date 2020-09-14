Batsmen swept aside

A YOUTHFUL HURLEY XI suffered a 139-run defeat against WRAYSBURY on Sunday.

Hurley’s opening bowlers, George Crowe (2-20) and Noah Drew (0-9), kept things tight, further supported by Henry Drew (2-14) as runs proved hard to come by.

But a withering assault by G Baktar (74 runs), dispatching the ball to all parts of the ground, changed the complexion of the game along with the stoic Ben Freeman (56) before a flurry of run outs and sharp catching restricted Wraysbury to 194 all out.

In reply, Hurley suffered the early loss of Joseph Brittain for one run, to a sharp off-cutter before David Simoes (14) and Crowe (15) offered some hope.

Stalwart Simoes was undone by a spitting leg-spinning delivery from Iffy Wain.

Sadly, the remaining batsmen came and went with minimal effect on the scoreboard, unable to adjust to the slow pitch.

Hurley regressed to 55 all out in 19 overs.