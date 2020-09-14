Singh and Cole star with ball to halt chase

HURLEY beat WELFORD PARK by 50 runs in a friendly match on Sunday.

The visitors lost the toss and opening pair Clive Williams and Mike Cole struggled to get the ball away, reaching 15 in the ninth over.

Then a one-handed catch off his own bowling by Bhargav Sutapalli sent Williams back to the pavilion and Cole followed in the next over with the score on 21.

Mandeep Singh entered hit the first two deliveries from Sutapalli to the boundary but he fell for 21 at 44-3.

Liam Cole made 26 in a partnership of 71 with Shoaib Kayani for the fifth wicket to stabilise the innings but his dismissal brought a mini collapse with Dave Walton (zero) and Maz Nabi (two) falling in consecutive overs. Kayani (55 not out) and Mike Walton (nine not out) saw Hurley through to a respectable 171-7 from their 40 overs.

The Hurley bowlers kept a tight rein on the runs and the Welford cause was not helped when Keep was forced to retire hurt with a hamstring strain.

The dismissal of Lewis Hunt (three) by Mo Basharat brough JP Van Der Walt to the crease. He raced to 21 from 10 balls before am aerial push off Singh travelled to long off where Maz Nabi held on.

Singh (3-23) Liam Cole (3-38) took regular wickets and when Singh bowled Ian Herrington (19) in the 32nd over, any hopes Welford Park had of victory disappeared with only seven more runs were added.