Baillie in form with bat and ball for Hurley

A HALF-CENTURY from Kelvin Baillie helped HURLEY to a 42-run victory over DENHAM in their Premiership Division clash on Saturday.

With the absence of second string game this weekend, Hurley fielded a strong team which was put into bat after losing the toss.

Baillie and Naeem Akhtar compiled the highest opening stand of the season over the first half of the Hurley innings against some accurate Denham bowling.

The pair were finally separated in the nineteenth over with the score on 72 when Akhtar mistimed a sweep shot and was adjudged leg before wicket to Raghu Madabushi.

Baillie completed his half-century in the 25th over and was bowled shortly afterwards by Adnan Mian when looking to up the tempo.

Mandeep Singh kept the scoreboard ticking over but was caught in the covers by Chris Lupton off Vihaan Weerasinge.

Josh Cole could consider himself unlucky to be caught behind by Ikki Shokat off Weerasinge when the ball became trapped in the keeper’s pad.

At this stage Hurley were 110-4 after 30 overs and Ian Dawkins and Umar Zaman had just arrived at the crease.

Dawkins steadied the ship after a mini-collapse and Zaman ensured that Hurley set a competitive total, scoring three sixes in a knock, which included a huge straight shot into the field and another over long-on.

Zaman was run out at the Lane end with the score on 150 and Dawkins and Greg Double added twenty-eight in the last six overs.

In reply, Zaman caught and bowled Lupton with the last ball of the second over and then in the next over he took a catch at square leg off Akhtar to dismiss Ricky Butt.

Three balls later Akhtar bowled Sravan Bandela for a duck. In the sixth over Mike Walton took the first of three catches when he held a chance from Ansuman Swain off Zaman, and in the next over Akhtar bowled Simar Bhatia, also without scoring.

Raheem Dad replaced Akhtar and had Mian caught behind in the 11th over. The fall of the fifth wicket in the seventh over with the score on 11 brought Gahunia to the crease, and he played a defiant innings.

Gahunia batted quietly with Shokat for 10 overs until the latter, mistiming a sweep shot, was trapped leg before wicket to Dad with the score on 46.

By the mid-point of the Denham innings the required run rate had increased to 6.6 and it is a tribute to the courage of Gahunia, Weerasinge and Mahmood that Denham got as close to the Hurley score as they did.

Gahunia scored 60 from 80 balls in 22 overs when he was bowled by Dawkins, and Weerasinge and Mahmood added 44 for the ninth wicket.

Baillie then dismissed both Weerasinge and Mahmood within the space of four balls in the 36th over to seal the Hurley victory.