Hotel praised

THE Hurley House Hotel has been shortlisted for an award for excellence.

It is one of three hotels in the UK and Ireland named as a finalist in the 2021 Condé Nast Johansens Awards.

Condé Nast Johansens is a reference guide for luxury hotels, spas and venues around the world. The winner will be announced in early November.

Hurley House last won the award in 2019.